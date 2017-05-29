Malawi: Nice Trust Preaches Good Governance to Chikwawa Communities

Immediate past-president of Malawi, Joyce Banda, who has been in a self imposed 'exile' since her election loss in 2014,… Read more »

During the discussions, a number of issues were raised including: poor coordination between duty bearers and the communities; the culture of silence among communities when things are not the way they are supposed to be; and low knowledge level on the Local Development Fund (LDF), Community Development Fund (CDF) and District Development Fund (DDF).

Chikwawa — The National Initiative for Civic Education (Nice) Trust, Chikwawa Office organized a three day interface meetings from 24-26 May, 2017 with communities of Group Village Heads Therere, Jana and Masache under Traditional Authorities (T/A) Ngabu, Masache and Makhuwira.

