29 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy Minister of Police Convey Condolences to the Cornelius Family On the Murder of Hannah Cornelius

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
Tape used for crime scene investigation.
press release

The Honourable Deputy Minister of Police would like to convey his departmental condolences to the Cornelius family on the senseless and brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius a 21 year old University of Stellenbosch student.

He further commends the swift action from the South African Police Services who have arrested three (3) suspects in connection with the murder.

The Deputy Minister is angered by the continued and sustained attacks on innocent young women,girls and children.

The Deputy Minister says "we will leave no stone unturned to fighting against and defeat the madness and scourge against young women, girls and children".

To this end the Ministry of Police together with all stakeholders in the education sector are hard at work organising and preparing for a National school and safety summit that will take place at the University of the Western Cape on the 12-14 July 2017.

More on This

Two Suspects in Custody in Connection With Murdered Maties Student's Hijacked Car

NOTE: Pics in WhatsApp Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.