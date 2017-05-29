South Africa: Deputy Minister of Police Convey Condolences to the Cornelius Family On the Murder of Hannah Cornelius

Photo: Capital FM

Tape used for crime scene investigation.

press release

The Honourable Deputy Minister of Police would like to convey his departmental condolences to the Cornelius family on the senseless and brutal murder of Hannah Cornelius a 21 year old University of Stellenbosch student.

He further commends the swift action from the South African Police Services who have arrested three (3) suspects in connection with the murder.

The Deputy Minister is angered by the continued and sustained attacks on innocent young women,girls and children.

The Deputy Minister says "we will leave no stone unturned to fighting against and defeat the madness and scourge against young women, girls and children".

To this end the Ministry of Police together with all stakeholders in the education sector are hard at work organising and preparing for a National school and safety summit that will take place at the University of the Western Cape on the 12-14 July 2017.