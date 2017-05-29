29 May 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Operational Successes Nets 105 Suspects

Performing their duties in line with our mission to prevent and combat crime, members from the Uitenhage Cluster continued to clamp down on criminal activities by means of several successful operations that were conducted over the past weekend. High visibility patrols and stop and search operations were conducted and it resulted in the arrest of a total of 105 suspects for various crimes in the Uitenhage Cluster.

These arrests includes house robbery, murder, rape, robbery, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft and the possession of suspected stolen goods. Thirteen (13) persons were arrested for driving under the influence of liquor and 18 suspects were detained for the illegal possession of drugs. A total of 21 traffic fines were issued, valued at more than R10 500.

As the country celebrates National Child Protection Week, the South African Police Service again calls on community members to report any suspicion of child abuse, neglect or exploitation of children. The SAPS also appeal to the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime by providing valuable information that will lead to the arrest of suspects, the tracing of illegal firearms and the recovery of stolen property. Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime by calling Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.

