Ghana: 3.2 Million Jobs to Be Created By 2020

As part of government's efforts to reduce unemployment among the youth, the One District-One Factory (1D1F) initiative is expected to facilitate the creation of some 3.2 million jobs nationwide by the end of 2020.

In addition, some 7,000 to 15,000 jobs are to be established in each of the 216 districts in the country.

This was announced by Mrs. Gifty Ohene-Konadu, National Coordinator of 1D1F project, during a media briefing at a stakeholders' forum in Accra.

According to her, the initiative was instituted by President Akufo-Addo to address the challenge of slow economic growth at the district level.

"This can be achieved through a massive private sector led nationwide industrialization drive, which will equip and empower communities to utilize their local resources in manufacturing products that are in high demand both locally and internationally."

"... And it will allow the country to reap the rewards of industrialization, increase agricultural and manufacturing output, reduce reliance on imports and increase food availability," Mrs. Ohene-Konadu indicated.

The National Coordinator believed that the 1D1F initiative will discourage rural-urban migration.

The 1D1F programme will be launched in June this year with the start of work on 10 new factories.

Mrs. Ohene-Konadu confirmed that the secretariat had received the GHC450 million earmarked in the 2017 budget to kick-start the project.

Besides government's commitment, she said interest in the programme had generated investment pledges and commitments to a tune of US$3 billion.

The 1D1F programme will be implemented with the private sector to provide business support services and capacity building, mentoring and coaching.

It would also provide networking opportunities, assistance with financial planning and financial management, regulatory and legal compliance, links to strategic partners for market and community access.

Mrs. Ohene-Konadu told the media that the financial support for the projects would start from a minimum of US$5,000 to a maximum of US$10,000, based on project size and operational categorization.

She said there have been meetings with some primary stakeholders - business leaders, political players and potential investors - from countries including South Africa, India, China, Britain and Turkey.

The June launch of the programme will be the second major initiative after the 'Planting for Food and Jobs' programme was unveiled recently.

The Canadian government and the World Bank are supporting the farming programme with $125 million and $50 million respectively.

Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts, Madam Catherine Afeku, reiterated the importance of the 1D1F.

"It is the hope for all districts in the country. It will deliver the jobs and wealth creation opportunities Ghana is endowed with and also ensure that the youth get decent jobs and pay taxes which will be used to develop the nation," the minister observed.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of technology firm, Gratis Foundation, Mr. Emmanuel Asiedu, noted that the 1D1F can successfully be implemented.

"... All the necessary logistics, machinery and equipment needed to carry out the policy can be manufactured here in Ghana. There's no need going all the way to China to import them and pay taxes on them as well," Mr. Asiedu hinted.