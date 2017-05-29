Photo: Daily Nation

Outrage Over Jubilee's Chinese Made T-Shirts

Kenyans on Twitter are unhappy with the Jubilee administration. This is after photos of Jubilee campaign t-shirts being made at a Chinese factory went viral.

The photos, whose authenticity Nairobi News could not confirm, have angered the online community. Users have accused the Jubilee government of fueling unemployment after failing to grant Kenyans the opportunity to make its campaigns merchandise.

Kenyans on Twitter lashed out at the Jubilee leadership for the decision to import campaign merchandise at a time when the country's small businesses would have benefited from the tender.

Though some defended the Jubilee party, arguing cost effectiveness of bulk production, many felt cheated.