South Africa: Premier Helen Zille and MEC Albert Fritz Launch Child Protection Week

press release

As part of the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) Child Protection Week awareness initiatives, MEC for Social Development, Albert Fritz, and Premier Helen Zille today conducted a door-to-door in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain.

MEC Fritz was joined by the department's social workers from our DSD Mitchells Plain local office, NGO partners Safeline and Khululeka Grief Support.

Our theme for 2017 and the key message we took to the community was, "child protection is everyone's business".

DSD spends the largest portion of its budget (R651.5-million) and resources (1510 social work professionals) on services that empower children and families.

The MEC will be leading the departments commemorative efforts over Child Protection Week, which will include a;

Child Protection Week Dialogue (31-05-2017),

Church service in Mitchells Plain in memory of abused and murdered children (31-05-2017),

Child Protection Week Social Indaba in Hessequa Municipality (01-06-2017).

In his interaction with community members, MEC Fritz emphasised the role committed and responsible parents play, and said, "no government can replace the role of parents and strong households play in protecting children".

We continue to urge the public to report any cases of child abandonment, neglect and missing children to any of our regional and local offices, or to contact our DSD Hotline on 0800 220 250. We can protect our children if we continue to work 'Better Together'.

