Nigeria: Osinbajo - We've Put Most Difficult Phase Behind Us

Abuja — Acting President President Yemi Osinbajo in a nationwide broadcast to Nigerians Monday morning, assessed two years of the anniversary of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and declared that the most difficult phase in the nation has been overcome and Nigerians should look forward to a brighter and more promising period.

Osinbajo, who said there was increasing intensity of the light coming at the end of the tunnel, sought for the co-operation and support of Nigerians which he said would enable the administration achieve its goals and objectives for Nigerians.

Assuring that the 2017 budget would soon be signed into law to pave the way for the continued execution of the goals and objectives of the administration, Osinbajo recalled the comment once made by Buhari that old Nigeria was gradually disappearing while a new era was rising.