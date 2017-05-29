29 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Ex-Senate President Naison Ndlovu Dies

Former Senate president and first black mayor for Bulawayo, Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu has died.

Zanu PF politburo member Joshua Malinga confirmed Ndlovu's passing to NewZimbabwe.com.

"Yes, it's true that Cde Ndlovu passed away this morning. Mourners are gathered at his Luveve house.

"We have lost one of the most senior members of the party," said Malinga

Last year, Ndlovu's wife Sithokozile, lamented the treatment of her ailing husband by his colleagues in the ruling party saying none had come round to visit the veteran politician.

"When it seems like you are alone, it is tough," she told local media.

"Khulu (Ndlovu) is a man of integrity who served his country well and he also deserves to have people coming in to visit him during this difficult time."

Ndlovu, who was at one time tipped to take over as one of the vice presidents following the death of Joseph Msika, had been unwell for some time.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Malinga said burial arrangements will be announced in due course but hinted that the province was likely to request that Ndlovu be declared a national hero.

