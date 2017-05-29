Hard-hitting all-rounder Elton Chigumbura is the only omission in an otherwise largely unchanged Zimbabwe One-Day International squad for the upcoming series against Scotland, Netherlands and Sri Lanka this winter.

Zimbabwe will visit Scotland for two ODIs scheduled for June 15 and 16 ahead of three more 50-over matches against Netherlands on June 21, 23 and 25 before proceeding to Sri Lanka for five ODIs series and a lone Test match.

The 31-year-old former national team captain was part of the squad for the home ODI series against Afghanistan in March but did not feature in any of the matches as Zimbabwe slumped to a disappointing 3-2 series loss.

Chigumbura, who has managed just 41 runs in his last nine ODIs for Zimbabwe, also had a disappointing domestic campaign with Mashonaland Eagles where he averaged just 18 runs in the Logan Cup.

While there was no place for Chigumbura, fellow experienced campaigner Hamilton Masakadza has another opportunity to stake a claim in the side after going through a bad patch in recent times.

Masakadza, who played just one ODI in the five-match series against Afghanistan, was included in the squad after catching the selectors' attention with his big hundred for Zimbabwe A against Canada in Harare recently.

Top order batsman Chamunorwa Chibhabha has bounced back into the national team squad after some consistent performances with the bat for the Zimbabwe A squad during their matches against Canada and Namibia.

Streak said the upcoming matches present an important opportunity for his players to build some momentum going into the qualifying tournament for the next World Cup to be held in April 2018.

The top eight ranked nations get an automatic qualification to the 2019 World Cup, while the bottom three will have to fight it out with associate sides for two berths.

West Indies, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland are ranked number nine, 10, 11 and 12 respectively and all face the possibility of having to go through the qualifiers.

Against Scotland, Zimbabwe will be looking to avoid defeat as what happened when they lost their five-match ODI series against Afghanistan with a 3-2 scoreline on home soil.

Squad: Graeme Cremer (c), Ryan Burl, Chamu Chibhabha, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Peter Moor, Christopher Mpofu, Tarisai Musakanda, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Malcolm Waller, Sean Williams