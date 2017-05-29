Namibia: Swakop Uranium Investigates Waste Leak

SWAKOP Uranium is investigating claims that the tailings dam at its Husab mine is leaking dangerous waste material into underground water sources.

A photo posted on social media last week which showed the mine's tailings dam allegedly leaking has attracted a wave of negative reaction, especially around fears that scarce ground water in the Namib's Kahn and Swakop rivers is being contaminated.

Swakop Uranium's vice president for human resources and business support, Percy McCallum, told The Namibian that the mine had taken note of the concerns.

"Please be advised that the company is investigating the issues raised on the tailings dam," he said.

The public, in response to the social media post, accuses the company of poor management and construction at what could become one of the biggest uranium mines in the world.

The tailings dam is where the waste from heavy and radioactive metals such as uranium, thorium and radium, washed with sulphuric acid, is stored.

"A leak could pose a major environmental threat to the Swakop ground water supply, as those metals cause an increase to levels of radon gas, which permeates into the ground water," the source of the photo and information claimed.

Executive director of the Namibian Uranium Institute, Gabi Schneider, said she was aware of the social media reports, but could not answer for Swakop Uranium.

"We can only respond to matters that are relevant to the entire industry," she said.

Schneider, however, added that Swakopmund's drinking water would not be affected as Swakopmund does not get its water from the Swakop and Kahn rivers. The town draws water from the Omdel aquifer and the Areva desalination plant.