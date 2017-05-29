Namibia: Presidency Refutes Report On Nujoma's House

STATE House has denied that non-payment forced builders working on former President Sam Nujoma's house to cease activities despite sources insisting that work has stopped.

The Namibian reported on Friday that some sub-contractors had left the N$20 million project on the outskirts of Windhoek because they had not been paid for about five months.

Sources told The Namibian that the project was scheduled to be completed in February this year.

In a statement on Friday, permanent secretary in the Office the President Samuel /Goagoseb said government had paid the contractor and that there was no work stoppage.

/Goagoseb also said that whatever delays there might be, they were not due to non-payment because "the latest payments to the main contractor were cleared and made this week".

"This happened before the disparaging news article was published," /Goagoseb said although he did not provide proof of payments made.

/Goagoseb further said that it was a well-known fact that construction project delays could be caused by various factors.

"It is also public knowledge that due to fiscal constraints, expenditure on several capital projects has been scaled down. In the case of this project, any delay that there may be was not because of non-payment," he said.

/Goagoseb insisted that the Presidency had fully paid the main contractor for Nujoma's house. The contract was awarded to a Chinese company, the name of which could not be verified by The Namibian.

"Payment certificates and invoices submitted for payment have been settled within 30 days, as is the practice," /Goagoseb added.

He said some builders had left the construction site after their jobs were done.

"That does not amount to abandoning the construction site. The main contractor has not at any point informed our office of incidents where sub-contractors abandoned the site," /Goagoseb added.

The Namibian checked /Goagoseb's statement with people close to the project on Friday night who insisted that the article was factual and that State House was being economical with the truth.

Sources said officials from the Presidency panicked last week after The Namibian contacted State House about the status of the project.

Senior government sources said State House officials called people involved in the project to deal with the payment issue.

One key person who declined to be named because this was a security contract, confirmed that workers had downed tools, saying "the contractors want to finish the project. When are they going to pay?"

State House insisted that the Presidency was committed to ensuring that the project would be completed on time. The Presidency did provide the expected date of completion.

Work on the property, close to President Hage Geingob's private residence, Casa Rosalia in Klein Windhoek, was initially for security upgrades, but it had to be demolished to make way for a modern structure.

The Namibian confirmed with sources that although the house was 95% complete, the interior still had to be finished because contractors stopped work due to non-payment.

This has forced Nujoma to stay at his farm near Otavi, but Sate House has also denied this.

/Goagoseb said allegations that money meant for Nujoma's house was diverted by the Presidency to another renovation project underway at State House were false.

"This is a malicious lie because the Presidency has budgeted for both the residence of the Founding President and the renovations at State House. We have money for both projects. There is no need to take money from one project to the other," he said.

Government appears to have pushed for the construction of the N$20 million presidential residence because the state was "worried" about Nujoma's safety.

/Goagoseb said the demolition of Nujoma's old residence followed recommendations by quantity surveyors who advised that renovations would not be feasible.

"It is thus disingenuous to insinuate that the construction of the new residence was not warranted and imposed by the government," he said.