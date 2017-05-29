Gambia: APRC Militants Celebrate Ex-President Jammeh's Birthday

APRC militants on Thursday converged in Tallinding to celebrate the 52nd birthday of the former Gambian president His Excellency Sheikh Professor Alhaji Dr. Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh.

The occasion was graced by National Assembly members, APRC militants, and well-wishers.

Speaking at the celebration, the interim party leader of the APRC Fabakary Tombong Jatta spoke at length on the significance of the event, adding that it was of crucial moment to celebrate the birthday of former President Yahya Jammeh in The Gambia even in his absence.

"Since 1994 to date, the country has witnessed mammoth development in all sectors, therefore, it is important for us to continue praying for him and to continuing praying for the APRC Party in ensuring betterment for every Gambian," Jatta added.

The former majority leader of the National Assembly during the former regime commended the former Gambian leader for ensuring peace and stability during his tenure as the president of the republic.

For his part, the National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala District of the West Coast Region, Musa Amul Nyassi told the gathering that they would do everything possible in ensuring that the next government fall in the hands of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) through democratic means thus it is crucial significant for them to redouble their support towards the development of the APRC Party. "It is through your support and love for the party we were able to have a success national conference in Kanilai," he added.

The former president, he added, has enlightened Gambians with dignity and democracy, saying there was lots of unprecedented development that the former APRC government has brought to the door steps of every Gambian, ranging from roads, hospital among others.

For his part, the general mobilizer of the APRC Party, Yankuba Colley, who doubles as the mayor of the Kanifing Municipality also dwelled on the significance of the day.

"I recalled that last year we celebrated the day in grand style with the former president, but even in his absence, we are going to celebrate the day for the fact that we have a reason to celebrate. This birthday, is only organised by the central committee, but I can tell you that in Bakau and other part of the country people are currently celebrating the birthday in grand style," Mayor Colley stated.