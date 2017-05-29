South Africa: Human Settlements On Heuningvlei Housing Project

press release

Special housing project developed for the community of Heuningvlei by government, its entities and the private sector

Human Settlements Deputy Minister Zou Kota-Fredericks and her counterpart from the Department of Mineral Resources, Godfrey Oliphant joined by the MEC for Human Settlements and Local Government in the Northern Cape, Alvin Botes congratulated the Housing Development Agency (HDA) for the good work they are doing to restore the dignity and quality of household life of the people of Heuningvlei (a village in the Northern Cape) through the provision of descent, quality houses.

The HDA, an agency of the Department of Human Settlements, was commissioned by the Department of Mineral Resources to assist with the construction and relocation of houses from an asbestos contaminated site to an area deemed un-contaminated.

This followed an out of court settlement with the community (Ba-Ga Bareki Tribe) that Bute Mine, which was owned by a subsidiary of Gencor, pay for the rehabilitation of the affected areas and compensate a group of 22 households in the community that were affected by its asbestos mining activities.

The Department of Mineral Resources completed phase 1 of rehabilitating the area and developed house plans for the beneficiaries.

Phase 2 includes the relocation and construction of the 22 houses for the affected households and upgrading the Tribal Authority Facility. The beneficiaries will receive houses similar to the ones that they are currently occupying. The relocation site will enable the affected households to be more integrated with the rest of the Heuningvlei Community.

The visit by the Deputy Ministers, MEC and the Mayor of Joe Morolong Local Municipality, Ms Dineo Leutlwetse is part of the ongoing oversight visits conducted by the three spheres of government to check on the progress made with regards to the revitalisation of distressed mining towns.

Speaking at the walkabout, which coincided with Africa Day Celebrations, Deputy Minister Kota-Fredericks said "the work being done and the progress being made was a true reflection of government commitment to eradicating poverty, unemployment and inequality through the provision of quality homes, thus building a better Africa and a better world".

She said the visit reaffirmed government support for the African Union's (AU) Agenda 2063 and commitment to playing its role within the AU to build a better Africa.

Issued by: Department of Human Settlements