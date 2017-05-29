26 May 2017

South Africa: Alan Winde On Western Cape Chardonnay Winning Award

A Western Cape Chardonnay has been named as the world's best.

Paul Cluver, an Elgin winery, received the Platinum Best in Show award for its Seven Flags Chardonnay 2016 by the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017, which were announced this week.

Another Western Cape winery, Klein Constantia, received a Platinum Best in Show award for its Vin de Constance, one of the estate's well-known sweet wines.

More than 200 experts started the judging process for this year's awards in London last month.

Alan Winde, Minister of Economic Opportunities, congratulated both establishments for their wins at the Decanter World Wine Awards, which is one of the world's largest wine competitions.

"Over 17 000 entries were recorded for the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards. Winning top awards at this competition, speaks to the high quality of Paul Cluver and Klein Constantia's wine offerings. Their wins are excellent promotion for our wine industry."

For more on the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017, kindly visit http://www.decanter.com/wine-news/decanter-world-wine-awards-2017-results-revealed-369585/

