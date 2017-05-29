Gambia: Fdnf Holds 7th Motivational Lecture for Science Students

The Francis DeGaulle Njie Foundation (FDNF) recently held its 7th annual interactive motivational lecture for professionals in science-related disciplines. The event, which attracted twenty secondary schools, accords various panelists the opportunity to guide students in their intended fields of study, especially science students.

The lecture held at The Gambia Girls Guides Hall in Kanifing, was held on theme, "Becoming a Health Care Professional".

Speaking at the lecture, Julius Freeman, the vice chairman of the foundation, emphasised that the FDNF plays a vital role in the country's educational sector, saying the aims and objectives of the motivational lecture are to guide students in their career as well as to create awareness in education and health in The Gambia

The foundation, he explained, had sponsored many students since its inception, affirming that students need to be supported, as they are the future leaders.

He promised that the foundation would continue to support and encourage students for them to excel in their academic endeavours.

Dr. Bully Camara, at the Medical Research Center highlighted the prospect for doctors in The Gambia, saying the development of a country resides in the health sector.

Dr. Camara acknowledged that the role of doctors in the development of any nation cannot be underestimated, as they save lives which is more than wealth.

He challenged students to stop listening to detractors and follow their dreams to become successful doctors.

Dr. Camara equally urged students to read very hard and to stop looking low at the university of The Gambia.

For his part, Dr. Melville George, dentistry, gave an insight into the history of the profession and how it is practiced, positing that there are fewer dentists in The Gambia, thus the need for youths to take it as a career. "The profession is a noble career," he said.

Dr. George also discouraged students to stop engaging in acts that will distract them from their studies, reminding them that they are future leaders.

He urged them to be more focus and steadfast in their academic pursuit and to make the best use of the motivational lecture.

Brief Biography

The Francis DeGaulle Njie Foundation is charity organisation set up by the family of the late Francis Degaulle Nije in commemoration of the values of excellence and dedication to service that he stood for throughout his short but very exemplary life.

He was born in Banjul 1970 and educated in Banjul where he was top of his class in every academic discipline. His ferocious competitive spirit and thirst for excellence won him numerous awards and accolades.

He was the first Gambian to score a distinction in all eight subjects when he sat to his GCE "O levels. He then completed his 'A' levels at The Gambia High School, where he was the head boy.

In 1990, he received acceptance into one of the top universities in the United States, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He excelled among the best and brightest students in the world and graduated with a BSc in Electrical Science and Engineering.

Degaulle began his professional career in 1995 as a Computer Programme of Derivative Financial Models at Swiss Bank Corporation, in Chicago. In 1996 he went under surgery for a brain tumor and valiantly overcame the illness to proceed with his life, building a very successful.