29 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Boy Kills Father's Adopted Child in Crr

By Momodou Jawo

An eight-year-old boy in one of the villages in the Naimina District of the Central River Region (CRR) has reportedly shot a twelve-year-old girl to death.

The deceased is believed to be the adopted child of the boy's father; the Daily Observer is reliably informed.

The father of the teenager is currently arrested and detained at the Bansang Police Station helping the police in their investigations, while the 8-year-old boy is with the police child welfare office after been discharged from the hospital as a result of the injuries he sustained from the backfire from the gun.

In confirming the incident, the public relations officer (PRO) of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) Foday Conta said the incident happened on Friday 26th May, 2017 between the hours of 9: 00 a.m. and 10: 30 a.m.

He added that the father of the boy (Alieu Mbaye) who resides in one of the villages in the Niamina District in CRR South, left his locally made firearm in his house and went to his farm. "As Alieu was away, his 8-year-old son took the loaded firearm and shot his father's adopted child which resulted with the cartridges penetrating into the deceased chest, allegedly causing her instant death," he noted.

The spokesperson of the GPF stated that Alieu Mbaye, the father of the teenager is currently charged with rash and negligence act causing death and unlawfully possession of firearm without license.

The office of the IGP, he added, warned the general public especially those with personal firearms to always be caution and keep dangerous weapons out of reach of children.

He advised people without license of firearms to register them and avoid possessing arms illegally. "Anyone found wanting will be dealt with seriously according to law," he said.

