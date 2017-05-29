Gambia: Minister Fatty - We Will Wage War Against Indiscipline, Lawlessness

Mai Ahmed Fatty, the minister of the Interior has described the violent act of the recent protest at Farato village in Kombo South District of the West Coast Region as an act of mindless violent meted out to the members of Gambia Police Force in the exercise of their duties.

Therefore, he said that they would wage war against indiscipline and lawlessness, saying that even in the New Gambia things would not be the same again. The police and other law enforcement agents, he said, would not relent in performing their responsibilities in maintaining law and order.

"It is unacceptable and we are not taking it. Am not going to speculate on what will happen next," he added, noting that the melee is most aberrant and they must understand that such act is unacceptable thus they cannot attack law enforcement officers for simply doing their job. Therefore, he said, those who break the law must be dealt with decisively.

The Interior minister made this remarks on Friday at a press conference held at the Police Headquarters in Banjul. The press conference was also witnessed by the affected families of Farato and Bafuloto villages.

Minister Fatty added that they have now seen their citizens in breaking their laws in the name of democracy, citing the Bakau incident that happened some few weeks ago when the drug law enforcement agents were on their routine patrol in order to eliminate the menace of drug in our societies and were assaulted on the due exercise of their duties.

"We must understand that yes there is New Gambia but the New Gambia comes with news responsibilities," he said, while urging the citizens to protect the law; defend law enforcement agents in the exercise of their duties; for they are agents of the state and the state would protect and defend their agents if they are on the pat of performance on behalf of the state.

"Nobody will arrest you if you do not commit a crime, and we are not going to keep you beyond 72 hours. We will fulfil the law, we will obey the law, we will respect the law but most of all we will enforce the law," he said, noting that anybody, any society and community who feels that this is the New Gambia and can go about in breaking the laws, they better think again.

"This is a nation of laws and the laws must be enforced for greater peace and security," he stressed. He told the gathering at the press conference that they would not apologise for enforcing the law neither would they apologise to the residents of Farato or Bafuloto for enforcing a court's order, an order of competent court of jurisdiction, saying there would be zero tolerance for indiscipline.

Fatty noted that 95% of Gambians are good people thus they would not allow few bad elements in our societies to destroy the Gambian peace and stability. He urged Gambians to come together and work for the development of the country in ensuring peace and stability.