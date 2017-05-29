29 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Narcotics Officer Testifies in 400 MG Suspected Cocaine Case

By Awa Gassama

Ebrima Gassama, a narcotics officer attached at the Senegambia Drug Law Enforcement Office last Tuesday testified as the second prosecution witness in an ongoing drug trial involving Mansour Jallow before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie at the Bundung Magistrates' Court.

Mr. Jallow is accused of being found in possession of 400mg of suspected cocaine; a prohibited drug on 30th October, 2016 at Senegambia.

The witness said in his testimony that he and some narcotic officers were on a routine patrol at Senegambia and received information that Mr. Jallow was dealing in prohibited drugs. He said when they arrived at the Senegambia garage; Mr. Jallow took a white tissue paper and threw it on the ground even before they identified themselves to him. He said the white tissue was containing some nylons that contained the suspected cocaine.

He said Mr. Jallow was arrested and taken to Senegambia Station where the tissue paper was opened in his presence, and 6 nylons were discovered with each containing suspected cocaine. He said Mr. Jallow was alone when the Senegambia Garage was visited.

The matter is adjourned to 5th June, for hearing.

