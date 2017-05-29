Gambia: First Witness Testifies in Alleged House Breaking Trial

Ma Fanta Hydara, resident of Brusubi and the complainant in an alleged house breaking trial involving Modou Gaye, Ebrima Mbowe and Omar Sowe, last Monday testified as first prosecution witness before Magistrate Pa Modou Njie at the Bundung Magistrates' Court. The three men are charged on offences of house breaking and stealing.

Mrs. Hydara said in her testimony that she was in her house between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. listening to the Holy Qur'an on her Ipad when she heard a noise. She said at first she thought it was her cousin; Suwadou Jatta who came to take her medicine.

She said the noise continued to be heard and she was afraid and later Ebrima Mbowe, the second accused came and spot the torchlight on her face and insulted. She said Ebrima asked her to give him the gold jewelries and the money or he would kill her. She said she got up from bed and opened her wardrobe and gave him D800.

"Ebrima told me not to make any noise that would make people to be suspicious. I opened the drawer that was containing D10, 000 and some gold jewelries and I gave it to them, but Ebrima picked the D10, 000 from the drawer himself."

She said while Modou Gaye, the first accused was opening the wardrobe, she ran to her cousin's house and screamed for help and some patrolling officers came to help. "I told them about the accused persons and they went in search of them and later came with them and asked me to go to Brusubi Station," she said.

According to her, when the accused persons were trying to run away, the D10, 000 fell with some of the jewelries. He said the accused persons took her Ipad, a simple phone and a Samsung S6 mobile phone, some jewelries and her makeup box.

The Ipad, the mobile phones, the makeup box containing passport, jewelries, eyes lashes and a scarf were all tendered and marked as exhibits.