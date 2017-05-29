29 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Stakeholders Discuss Reform of Gambia's Prison Sector As Deteriorating Prison Condition Resurfaces

By Meita Touray

Stakeholders at the recently concluded National Convergence on Justice and Human Right have discussed The Gambia's deteriorating prison condition existing for the past 22years, thereby calling for the total reform of the sector.

The poor condition of The Gambia's prisons was first highlighted by an ex- prisoner Imam Baba Leigh who dilated on the poor quality of food cooked for the prisoners and also poor medication among others.

He called on the new government to look into the plight of prisoners and ensure a flexible visitation to prisoners.

The deputy speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Momodou L. Sanneh, proposed for the construction/rebuilding of a new prison with good facilities for both prisoners and prison officers.

Hon. Sanneh, a former political prisoner said: "I' m appealing to the inspector general of police and the Ministry of Justice to immediately intervene and look into the plight of remand prisoners. They are overcrowded in an unventilated cell with some people spending 15years without going to court".

Hon. Halifa Sallah also added his voice to call for a comprehensive programme of prison reform and for the maximum security unit to be looked into.

For her part, Lawyer Ms. Neneh Cham said prison officers should comply with the rules, adding that female children should not be accommodated with adults in prison. She said that the medical sector of the prison should also be looked into as there are time when the sector only got medications for Malaria and no other sicknesses.

ASP Sabally of the Gambia Police Force said that they the security unit always act upon information, adding that the public should not see them otherwise. "We have many police stations in the country with no special detention centres for children. We are all enablers of the past 22years to which even magistrates do succumb to executive orders talk less of a police constable. People should not see the security as otherwise".

