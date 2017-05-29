29 May 2017

Gambia: Twist in Transfer As Sanna Signs for Penang

By Modou Lamin Beyai

There has been a dramatic twist in Malaysia as Gambia winger Sanna Nyassi leaves Kelantan FA to join Super League rivals Penang FA.

The 28-year-old, who has been a free agent since leaving Major League Soccer club San Jose Earthquakes in January 2016, joined Kelantan on May 1 but with reports of unpaid wages rife at the club he's dumped them for Penang.

Desperate to save their season from relegation, Penang signed Sanna last Saturday, who initially appeared at an unveiling ceremony at Kelantan before moving to George Town, the capital city of the Malaysian state.

Kelantan FA's advisor Tan Sri Annuar Musa has meanwhile said unpaid wages of the club's current players will be settled before the Islamic celebration of Eid at the end of June, while the club sponsors will begin providing bonus to the team.

Kelantan are in hot water for their failure to settle past wages with former players and coaches who have taken their case to FIFA, a decision which might see the club face sanctions.

