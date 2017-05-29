Gambia: President Barrow Donates Over 1000 Holy Qur'ans to Muslims

His Excellency President Adama Barrow Friday donated over 1000 Holy Qur'ans to The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council (GSIC) for onward distribution to mosques in the country.

The Muslim holy books were handed to authorities of the Islamic Council by the Women's Affairs Minister and overseer of the Office of the Vice President, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang at her office at State House.

Women's Affairs Minister Tambajang, said at the presentation of the Qur'ans that: "We thank Allah that Islam is our way of life and we must do our best to teach and guide our children on the right path."

She said Qur'an is meant to be read frequently and not just to be place down for the sake of having it, saying children must be encouraged to read it because they will take responsibility from the elders when they are no more active.

According to her, President Barrow has continuous concern for the peace and development of the country and that was why he decided to donate the Qur'an for people to read at the mosques and pray for peace and oneness to continue reigning in the country. "In this new Gambia, we don't see any small knowledge, we believe in everyone," the Women's Affairs minister stated.

Madam Jallow-Tambajang reminded Muslim authorities and the entire Gambians that they must all accept that no single humankind is perfect and people must not be stagnant at one point trying to identify other peoples' imperfection. "We must encourage one another towards doing good deeds and remind ourselves on our responsibilities," she said.

President of the Supreme Islamic Council, Muhammad Lamin Touray said the Holy Qur'an is Allah's constitution that he sent on mankind as guidance until the Day of Judgment. He (Allah) always doubles whenever he is rewarding his creation, especially those who read the Qur'an. "He has praised the Qur'an himself."

According to him, the world is like an already recorded cassette where everything comes and passes exactly as decided by Allah from the onset.

He thanked President Barrow for the donation, saying; "on behalf of the Supreme Islamic Council, we thank the president for giving us the authority to distribute these Qur'ans."

Imam Ratib Alhaji Cherno Alieu Mass Kah, said Allah has always blessed The Gambia as a peaceful nation. "We must continue to pray for peace and stability in the country at all times."