Gambia: Halifax Thump Young Star Recover in Lamin King Colley's Tourney

Haliax FC defeated Young Star FC 2-0 at the Comium Park, opposite Gunjur Car Park, to bounce back in the ongoing Lamin King Colley's junior football tournamenton Saturday.

Halifax FC lost to Sunderland FC 3-2 in their opening game prior to their Saturday clash with Young Star FC.

Lamin Silllah and Lamin Sanneh were on target for Halifax FC in the game to bounce back after losing to Sunderland FC in their opening game.

Elsewhere, Njies FC beat New Town FC 3-2 on Friday.

The defeat was New Town FC's second defeat in the tournament.