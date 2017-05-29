Gambia: Watford Chase Omar Colley

English premier league side Watford are seeking to make Genk defender Omar Colley their first summer addition after a fine season for the Gambian international.

Six-foot-three Colley, a commanding centre-back, helped his club to the quarter-finals of the Europa league during his first campaign with the club that he joined from Djugarden last summer.

There were reports around Christmas that the 24-year-old was being scouted by Premier League clubs after his impressive performances, but Watford are now hoping to land his signature and make him their first summer signing.

And the Hornets are believed to be leading the race to bring him to England, with at least one of the Hornets' existing centre-backs expected to leave the club this summer.