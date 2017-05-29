Gambia: Malick Mboob Is New President of UTG Journalism Association

A third-year-student at the School of Journalism and Digital Media of the University of The Gambia has been unanimously elected as the new president of the Journalism Students' Association (JSA).

Malick Mboob was elected at the second elective congress of the association held on Wednesday at the auditorium of the UTG Law Faculty in Kanifing.

He was elected president alongside six other executive members to steer the affairs of JSA for the next year.

Other executive members are Musa Baldeh, vice president; Rohey Jatta, secretary general; Sise Sawaneh, assistant secretary; Kaddijatou Bokun, treasurer; Isatou Keita, auditor, and Fatou Jeng, information and public relations officer. They replaced the Karaboulie Conteh-led executive.

In his acceptance speech, the new president expressed appreciation to students on behalf of the executive for electing them to office.

Mr Mboob, who is widely hailed for his experience and inter-personal relationships with students, lecturers and the public, said among the top priorities of his executive is to revive JSA to make it functional and responsive to the needs and aspirations of members.

"Since the formation of the association on 18 February 2016, not much has been achieved," he said.

"This is why one of our first priorities will be to make it vibrant within a very short period so that other schools within the university will acknowledge our presence and work with us for a mutual beneficial relationship."

The new president also promised to work closely with the UTG Students' Union and other sub-associations within the university.

Beyond the campus of the university, the president said he and his team are poised to work closely with the Gambia Press Union by making the JSA affiliated with the union for a harmonious relationship.

Mr Mbbob said his executive would establish links with counterpart associations within universities in the sub-region so as to share best practices and encourage educational visits.

"This will greatly enhance our scope in this discipline as the journalism course is harmonised in universities within the Ecowas sub-region," he said.

Malick Mboob is a former reporter of the Daily Observer newspaper; he rose through the ranks to News Editor and State House correspondent. He is currently the unit head of multilateral and international desk at GTBank Gambia.

Mr Mboob and his executive face an enormous task of reviving JSA to make it vibrant and relevant.