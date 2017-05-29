Gambia: Steve Too Good for China

29 May 2017

Yanbian Fude's impressive winger Babucarr Trawally has delivered yet another man of the match performance in his side's 1-1 draw in the Chinese Super league over the weekend.

The 22-year-old Gambian footballer was on target once again, taking his season league tally to three for the third time in a row.

The Former Real de Banjul star, who recently signed a two year extension to his current Yanbian deal, is regarded as the best player at the club.

He has struggled for goals since the start of the current campaign but ended his goal scoring drought when he netted Yanbian's only goal in a 3-1 loss at Tianjin Teda back in April.

He maintained that scoring momentum with two more goals in the 1-1 draw on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Trawally nicknamed Steve was sent on loan at Yanbian Fude from Hangzhou, where he signed his first professional contract after arriving in China, from local club Real de Banjul in the summer of 2015.

He has scored 17 goals in 25 league appearances in his first season with Hangzhou Greentown, making 8 assists in the process.

Steve arrived at Yanbian club midway through the 2015 league season. He went on to score eight times and made five assists in his second season, amassing a whopping 33 goals between the two clubs Hangzhou & Yanbian Fude.

His fantastic scoring record, combined with the work of his strike-partners at Yanbian, made Steve a fan favorite.

Today, Steve is undoubtedly the most popular Gambian footballer alongside Modou Barrow.

The 24 year old winger Barrow, remains the only Gambian footballer to have ever played in the English Premier League when he signed for Swansea city for an undisclosed transfer fee in 2014.

Steve was handed his Scorpions debut in a 2-0 home defeat against Cameroon after coming on as a second half substitute with only 22 minutes remaining. His efforts were not enough to earn the Scorpions a positive result under coach Sang Ndong.

Sang is facing constant criticism for his poor game tactics and weak approach as he struggles to secure Gambian qualification to The African Cup of Nation's and World Cup.

Steve has gone on to make four more appearances against South Africa, Namibia, Morocco and Central Africa Republic. He has earned five caps in total and is yet to score his debut goal in a Scorpions shirt.

