Liberia: Dr. Sawyer Cautions Liberians

Governance Commission Chair Dr. Amos Sawyer has cautioned Liberians about their responsibility to ensure that the October 10 elections are peaceful, violence- free and ensure peaceful transitions as part of governance culture.

Dr. Sawyer's statement was delivered at the program held in observance of "Africa Day" at the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium of the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, 25 May.

Dr. Sawyer said Liberians have the opportunity to showcase the country's democratic gains neighbors and the world at large if citizens ably manager the elections and transition period.

The Governance Commission Boss has commended President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf for her stewardship that led Liberia into membership of the African Peer Review Mechanism, the AU's instrument for promoting good governance, and her pledge to ensure that Liberia's performance in the areas of democracy and political governance, economic management and governance, and socio- economic development are reviewed.

According to Dr. Sawyer, Liberia is firmly on the path of deepening its democracy and advancing its development, noting that the peaceful handover of the political baton from this government to the next will showcase Liberia's democratic gains to its neighbors and the world the large.

He urged Liberians to continue to grow in the consciousness of African unity and the integration of African economies on grounds that they provide the best vehicle of the realization of national vision, and achievement of development goals and objectives.

He recalled the years of civil conflicts in Liberia, and thanked ECOWAS, AU, and UN for their solidarity and robust interventions to restore peace to Liberia. President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who also Chairs ECOWAS will turn over the mantle of authority during the Summit here in Liberia to Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnaasingbe.

Liberia is a founding member of ECOWAS, OAU now AU, the UN and League of Nations, and fought relentlessly to end Trusteeship subordination of Africans, and African continental independence.