Liberia: Lawmakers Afraid of Me

Liberty Party Standard Bearer, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine says lawmakers endorsing the candidacy of Vice President Joseph Boakai are afraid of him."They are afraid of me because I have promised to cut their salaries, benefits and special allowances. This is something I will do if given the presidency come this October's election. The lives of our people should be improved during our administration and one way to change things for the better is huge salaries cut,"Brumskine emphasized during a visit to several towns in Bomi County over the weekend.

He explains that the lawmakers feel more secure with Boakai on grounds that they all are enjoying the spoils of the moment, while millions of Liberians sleep on empty stomach.

Speaking in Gbeh Town, Senjeh, Bomion 27 May to hundreds of supporters, Cllr. Brumskine further notes that public teachers and health workers' salaries will be of concern to a Liberty Party-led government.

The LP Standard Bearer, who had earlier visited Ganta, Nimba County on May 26, for a church leadership seminar, continues that the Liberian government is losing about 30 percent of its revenue to corruption annually, adding that such funding should have been used to introduce school feeding program for kids, who are spending their time in the classroom.

According to him, his administration will fight to reduce corruption by 50 percent, if not total elimination of the deadly anti-developmental disease, but did not explain how.

He encourages Liberians to elect leaders, who would create an enabling environment where every Liberian can make life for themselves and have the same opportunities for education, health, and employment.

He notes that Liberians are poor because of bad leadership and lack of love for the people, who voted those leaders to power. Brumskine told Liberians that his source of strength if elected President,would be in the agricultural sector, promising that a Liberty Party government would serve as guarantor for citizens, who want private banks for agricultural purposes with low interest rate.

He observes that it is very challenging for Liberians to access loan from private banks in the face of high interest rate, while government sits back and watch the show, and expect Liberian-owned businesses to effectively develop. On education, Cllr. Burmskine promises to review the national educational curriculum and make huge improvement that would match today's realities.