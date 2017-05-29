29 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Identifies With Muslims

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has identified with the Islamic Community in Liberia as Liberian Muslims begin Holy month of fast and prayer. An Executive Mansion release says, President Sirleaf called on all those of the Islamic faith to pray for the nation as they go through their long month of fast and prayer.

The Ramadan fast is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be observed by all adult Muslims. President Sirleaf called on Muslim leaders to uphold the ideals of peace and respect as dictated by Islam. The Ramadan began Saturday and all Muslims are expected to fast and pray from sunrise to sunset. The President said the whole nation identifies with the Islamic Community as they embark on this journey.

