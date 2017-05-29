Liberia: ALP Writes Inter Religious Council

Photo: Liberia Government

Members of the Inter-Religious Council and the Diplomatic Corps listening to President Sirleaf's State of the Nation Address (file photo).

The All Liberian Party (ALP) of Liberian businessman Benoni Urey has written the Inter Religious Council here,providing reasons why it did not participate in the 24 May Inter-Party Inaugural meeting organized by the religious council.

The party, in a two-page document dated 24 May and addressed to the President of the Inter Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL) Bishop Jonathan B.B. Hart, said it is conscious of its civic and constitutional obligations to the Republic, but the venue of the forum is unduly redundant, in that there is already an Inter-Party Consultative Committee at the National Elections Commission (NEC) which stoutly addresses identical issues that are being raised by the IRCL.

The ALP document under the signature of National Chairman, J.S.B. Theodore Momo, Jr, notes that it continues to be the conduct of the current government as it has personified in the past that poses unrelenting threat to the peace and stability of the country, as the opposition parties have never evinced any such tendencies.

It frowns at the Sirleafadministration for allegedly violating the Constitution of Liberia and the much talked about Code of Conduct for public officials. According to the ALP, the government's continuous abrogation of the Constitution and the flagrant attempts to circumvent the Code of Conduct by the seating of senior government officials to high level partisanship positions in the ruling Unity Party like the Minister of Information, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, who is National Secretary General of the Unity Party is one clear example.

It also cites the appointment of the Deputy Director General for Administration of the General Services Agency (GSA) Cole Bangalu and the Minister of Labour, Neto Z. Leigh, who both are currently serving as Senior National Vice Chairpersons of the ruling Unity Party in violation of the Code of Conduct.

The party document to the IRCL also cites as gross violations of the Code of Conduct President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf'sappointment of her two sons, FumbahSirleaf and Charles Sirleaf as Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) respectively, which it also terms as nepotism.

The ALP detests the alleged illegal closure of Radio LIB-24 and the seizure of the station's broadcast equipment by the National Security Agency (NSA) which to date, government has refused to return despite several appeals to the Minister of Justice, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia and President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

The party further cites exclusive use of public facilities for the sole political interest of the ruling establishment, thereby creating an unleveled playing field to the detriment of other political parties in the country; the recent endorsement of Vice President Joseph Boakai by 19 senators in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building attended by the Minister of Justice, Cllr. Frederick D. Cherue; Minister of Health, Madam Bernice Dahn, using government vehicles in flagrant violation of the Code of Conduct and the electoral laws of Liberia, as well as blatant acts of corruption, abuse of power with impunity, as demonstrated by the Unity Party.

It adds that it was troubled about the deliberate and deafening silence being personified by the religious community in the face of these matters, the repudiation that has sprung from the European Union (EU) is a welcome development in ensuring that the rights of the Liberian people are not violated without redress.

The document alleges that the government continues to personify acts that in the past posed unrelenting threat to the peace and stability of the country, saying that it should not come as any surprise that the All Liberia Party is resolved not to participate in any forum designed by the Government of Liberia.

In conclusion, the party calls on the Inter Religious Council of Liberia to bring pressure to bear on the government to reverse these glaring violations of the electoral laws of Liberia as a basis for adhering to the rule of law and enhancing a level playing field for all.