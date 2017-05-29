Liberia: INCHR Condemns Soldiers Attach On Civilians

The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) expresses shock over the violent disturbance that took place in Wainsue, Bong County.Personnel of the Armed Forces of Liberia from the Camp Tubman Military Barracks in Gbarnga allegedly brutalized civilians of the community on May 19 and 20, 2017. The soldiers action is been linked to the refusal of a private motorcyclist to take a female soldier to Gbarnga.

The Commission says that it is troubling and sad for members of the AFL to be accused of brutality during a period that the country is preparing for transition. The Commission is anticipating that the military as an institution responsible for the protection of the country will ensure that it abides by every human right standard possible.

A release from the Commission says that it is inhumane and totally unacceptable that state securities will brutalize civilians. The dispatch says that the action of the approximate 15 soldiers left children, women and elderly beaten and wounded. Medical reports from the Phoebe and CB Dunbar Hospitals put it that two women who are currently 34 and 36 weeks pregnant were part of the 15 victims identified. Businesses were destroyed and normal activities disrupted as the soldiers indiscriminately sought their victims.

The INCHR says it welcomes the initiative of the Bong County Superintendent, Hon. Selena Polson Mappy, to probe the matter but is calling on the authority of the Armed Forces of Liberia and the Ministry of National Defense to immediately launch a speedy and independent investigation and institute the appropriate disciplinary measure in keeping with the military code that will serve as deterrence against the resurgence of such ugly act.