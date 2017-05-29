Liberia: Rural Schools in Deplorable Conditions

Schools, both private and public, in the rural parts of the country are said to be in deplorable conditions, as the Country Director of an International Non-Governmental Organization, Supporting Program in Community Empowerment (SPICE) has alarmed.

Mr. David C. Tekasuah said schools in rural parts of Liberia were in a very deplorable condition, and that there is no improvement in the educational sector of the country, mainly in the rural part.

That was discovered through a research, Tekasuah told journalists in Monrovia at the weekend. During visits in some parts of Liberia, it was discovered that some children are still sitting on the floor in the pool of water because most of the buildings used for school are leaking.

The SPICE's country director also indicated that most schools in rural parts are without teachers, and noted "the situation is very bad for a country like Liberia that is just recovering from several years of civil conflict."

He observed that the country may suffer from a brain drain if the situations are not corrected quickly by the government in the shortest possible time. "Education of the younger generation of Liberia is paramount to the development of the country; no nation can develop in the absence of sound and quality education," he said.

He called on the government through the Ministry of education to put in place proper monitoring mechanism for rural schools in the country.

"Montserrado County is not Liberia; the Ministry of Education focuses on schools in Montserrado County than other counties," Tekasuah noted. Bong, Bassa, Nimba, and Sinoe Counties among many others are used as case study, he indicated.

He disclosed that his organization was willing to buttress the efforts of the government of Liberia in the education sector of the country. "For the next academic year, SPICE will be distributing some assorted school materials to rural schools in Liberia, something he said will assist in boasting the efforts of the Government of Liberia," SPICE's boss pledged.

He named some of the assorted school materials as Copy books, pens, pencils, geometry sets among many others. On the lack of teachers in rural schools in Liberia, Tekasuah also committed SPICE to embarking on the training of teachers in various counties.

The would-be trained teachers, he disclosed, will benefit from SPICE's Teachers' Stipend program. He also pledged the organization's full support to the government of Liberia through the ministry of Education in the educational sector of post conflict Liberia.