Liberia: 'Liberia Not Hustle Ground'

Ahead of the October 10, 2017 legislative and presidential Elections, the Youth Ambassador for Peace (YAP), Professor Patrice L. O Lumumba has urged Liberians not to see their country as a place of come, grab and go. He said Liberia is not a 'hustle ground' and that Liberians must make the right decision in the much anticipated elections.

The Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) and the Youth Ambassador for Peace (YAP) have been creating awareness amongst youth in order to have a peaceful election.

The invited Professor of Kenya is speaking his mind and motivating the young people as the election gets closer. Recounting the importance of young people in the elections, Prof. Lumumba urged the young people that the country is a youthful country and vastly occupied by young people.

He called on the young people of the country to be part of the development process, rather than sitting on the fence. "Move in the right direction Liberians, Liberia is not a hustle ground as democracy in Liberia is pregnant and with hope it can become good," he said.

According to him, though he is not a prophet, but sees that Liberia will have a peaceful transition, saying it has been several years they have not had a peaceful transition.

"There will be a peaceful transition, there will be no war, and it is now time that you choose war or peace," he further assured. Serving as orator, the former Kenyan Anti -Corruption Commissioner and Pan Africanist cautioned Liberians to use their ability in exercising their political franchise in these upcoming elections. "Use your ability, as you have fought a long period of war never go back, make the right choice for peace," he added.

The gathering brought together several personalities including: Amb. Julie Endee, head of Crusaders for Peace Liberia, Reverend Luther Tarpeh, Stephen Kolubah, both motivational speakers, Dr. Boima Fahnbulleh, National Security advisor to the president, former Liberia Information Minister Emmanuel Bowier, Deputy Inspector General of the Liberia National Police Abe Kromah, students groups and among others.

At the same time, the president of FLY, Augustine Tamba has cautioned youth of the country to consider themselves as key to the peace building process of the country, noting that they constitute a larger portion of the Liberian population.

Tamba said the forum is meant to mold the minds of the youth especially in the transitional period. For his part, Deputy Police Inspector General Col. Abe Kromah said it is impossible to have a peaceful election without talking to young people.

"You can be used and misused, today have seen some diversionary tactics in this is your Liberia, you have lots of reasonability to this country, don't allow to be used to cause problem, to youth," the police deputy IG noted.