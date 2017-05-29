24 May 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: SDI Urges Police Against Instructions to Muzzle Free Expression

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Tarawallie

The Society for Democratic Initiatives (SDI) has in it 2016 State of the Media report urged the Sierra Leone police to act responsibly and professionally and not act on the instructions from anyone to muzzle free expression.

Titled: "The Independence of Media Enhances Democracy and Good Governance: A call for the repeal of the Criminal and Seditious Libel laws in the 1965 Public Order Act, the report slammed the SLP for allowing itself to be use by politicians and seeming influential people or party stalwarts to arrest, detain and intimidate journalists and other members of the public.

According to the report, an arrest or invitation to avail oneself to the police should not necessarily lead to detention at the whims and caprices of a complainant or the powers-that-be.

It claimed that politicians and their cohorts were employing intimidating tactic, using the police to do their dirty work and that such move can have devastating impact of the democratic credentials of the country.

"The police should stop being the instrument of intimidation by politicians to silence the media or violate their fundamental rights to freedom of expression," the report noted.

The report also urged the government to allow, encourage, protect and promote broader freedom of expression in the country as prescribed under international law and the jurisprudence of constitutional provisions.

SDI's Executive Director, Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai stated in the Executive Summary that the recent and most common forms of crackdown effectively used against practicing journalists and media institutions include brutal police raids.

"Clear examples as illustrated in this report on media crackdowns are police officers acting on orders from above in arresting practicing journalists without respect for their human rights and without charges," he said and added that this form of suppression may also compromise the media's integrity.

The 2016 report records several crackdowns on practitioners and media institutions aimed at silencing free expression and also proffer recommendations to be implemented by the government and other institutions. The first State of the Media report was launched in 2008.

Sierra Leone

'Infrastructural Transformation Is a Catalyst for Growth and Development' - President Koroma

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma today, Monday 29th May 2017, officially opened the Sierra Leone Development Finance Forum… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.