Sierra Leone: Sun Coordinator Hopeful of Ending Malnutrition in Salone

National Coordinator for Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) has expressed optimism to wipe off malnutrition in Sierra Leone.

Dr. Mohamed Foh was speaking at a day self-assessment workshop hosted at the Hill Valley Hotel, Signal Hill in Freetown. He said his office has stepped up effort to eliminate malnutrition in the country.

The National Coordinator said the self-assessment would run from 2017-2020 and that they would use it to measure products towards SUN's movement for strategic processes.

He added that the 2017-18 self-assessment exercise aim to assess progress made from April 2015 to April 2016.

According to him, the workshop was an opportunity for nutrition stakeholders to come together and identify priorities that the country would embark on in the next one year, noting that the exercise was developed to be a participatory process in bringing people, family and stakeholders in SUN.

Dr. Foh opined that District Councils were principal institutions in the country to aligning SUN activities, while welcoming the Civil Society Platform and councils to the process.

Also speaking was the Chief Executive Officer of Focus 1000 who doubles as the Chairman for the Civil Society Platform (CSP), Bailor Jalloh, who stated that SUN was the biggest constituent that has representative in all districts.

SUN Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Abu Motay Kamara explained through a power point presentation that the self-assessment workshop was to promote SUN's teams in the country.

"It is to give a snapshot of challenges and obstacles, mobilize support, set common priorities for 2017-2018 and provide concrete inputs to the decision-making process of the global SUN and its support system," he stated.

Mr. Kamara said the four processes included bringing people together in the same space for action, ensuring a coherent policy and legal framework, aligning actions around a common results framework and financial tracking and resource mobilization among others.