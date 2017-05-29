Sierra Leone: As Airtel Launches Ramadan 'Babalaa' Promomd Assures Quality Service to Customers

Managing Director of Orange, a telecommunication a company that has taken over Airtel Sierra Leone has assured of providing quality mobile service to their customers in the country.

Sekou Drame made the promised yesterday during the official launch of the company's promotion titled: "Ramadan Babalaa promo".

"Since 19th July, 2016, we have been part of an international telecommunication group which has one of the strongest presences in Africa and a strong commitment to Africa's development. We have presence in twenty-one countries with more than twenty-one thousand local employees," he said.

He claimed that one out of ten Africans is an orange customer and that they have one hundred and ten million customers.

According to him, the company's ambition is to provide a unique and exceptional experience to all their stakeholders both internally and externally.

He highlighted customer experience, quality of service, employee development, profitable growth and corporate social responsibility as their main priorities.

"We do business with the core values of transparency, responsibility and innovation. We will be relying on the existing expertise in Sierra Leone but also that of Orange and SONATEL groups so as to build the best networks, enhance product portfolio and quality of service to customers," Drame added.

He disclosed that they were currently in the middle of the execution of the modernization plan, which will bring a permanent fix to some glitches they have in their network.

"Our new towers will be soon seen around the country and thousands of Sierra Leoneans, who do not have access to mobile services now, will benefit. We will keep playing an active role in the area of corporate social responsibility," he said.

Also, Revenue & Market Planning Manager, Abibatu Junisa said the holy month of Ramadan is a special time for their customers which is tied to religious belief and African values.

"Airtel will accompany their customers during this special journey in the Ramadan month. We want to show all our valued customers that we love them, and wish to be beside them during the blessed journey," she said.

He stated that they decided to launch the promotion, comprising daily gifts, weekly gifts and a final unbelievable gift.

"The promotion will run from the 23rd May to 30th June 2017. in order to qualify for the promotion, customers should buy credit, data, send and receive money through the Airtel Money system or buy a new sim card and use it," he explained.

He continued that daily winners will be given food items with fifteen lucky winners taking home two million Leones (Le2,000,000) each in the weekly draw.

Madam Junisa disclosed that at the end of the promotion, three lucky customers will be sponsored by Orange to perform this year's pilgrimage to Mecca.

She added that like always they will be distributing food stuffs to selected mosques in Freetown and the provinces respectively, as well as donations to the homeless.