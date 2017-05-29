Sierra Leone: AJLC Concludes 'Women Demand for Justice Campaign'

In order to provide justice for the poor, particularly women and children in the northern region, Access to Justice Law Centre (AJLC) has concluded a 13-day campaign on the theme: "Empowering Women to Access Justice".

The 'women demand for justice campaign'project was supported by Troicare, which has been partnering with AJLC for years now.

Seven (7) communities in the Bombali district were engaged on an informative meeting, during which participants were told on how to handle their own cases, as well as being knowledgeable about their fundamental human rights. Assorted food items were provided to each of the community visited.

Deputy Programme Director, Lawyer Madiana Bunserry said the campaign was to inform the seven communities on the "Empowering Women to Access Justice" project and how to implement other activities of the organization.

"This training aims at supporting individuals and communities to develop strategies to promote positive behaviours which are appropriate to their settings. It will also provide a supportive environment for continuous counselling and protection for women and children," she said.

She noted that part of the campaign also focused on a 'living peace' training that involved polygamous and monogamous families for men and women to prevent violence and solved problems in their homes.

Town Chief of Mayendeh Village, Chief Luke Man Conteh expressed appreciation to AJLC for the implementation of such project in his community. He pledged to embrace such development for women and children.

At Momoru village, a beneficiary of the campaign, Kadiatu Thullah said AJLC has made her to know her rights as a woman.

"Previously, I only think that women are subject to men in society," she said.

Participants in each of the targeted communities identified stakeholders that were to be involved in the formation of their community laws. They also identified ten (10) women from each community that are to be trained as psycho-social counsellors and social protection animators.

After the training, 70 women in the targeted seven communities on Saturday 20th May, 2017 took to the major streets of Makeni City holding placards on an awareness raising campaign on "Access to Justice for Women and Girls".