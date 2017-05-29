Sierra Leone: Seven Police Recruits Jailed for Exam Malpractice

Seven recruits of the Sierra Leone Police force were yesterday remanded in prisons after they pleaded guilty to the offence of exams malpractice.

The accused were applicants of the SLP, who took the exams at the Ahymadiyya Muslim Secondary School in the east of Freetown.

Isata Sesay, Alieu Koroma, Foday Karim, Alpha Mohamed Kargbo, Adama Kargbo, Olu Mathews and Mariama Mansaray were arraigned on one count of attempting to obtain admission into the SLP contrary to the Police Act of 1964.

According to the prosecutor, Sergeant Maco Sesay, the convicts on May 20, 2017 at the SLP exams hall, Ahmadiyya Muslim Secondary School, Kissy attempted to enter into the SLP by means of fraud.

Lawyer, A.B. Conteh, who represented the accused pleaded with the Bench to tamper justice withy mercy as the accused persons have not wasted the court's time to answer to the charges.

The presiding magistrate of the Siaka Stevens Street Court No.1, Dr. Abou Bhakarr Binneh-Kamara stated that when it comes to the issue of academic work, he won't compromise.

He said the issue of exams malpractice has become rampant, especially in public exams, thus commending the police for their pro-activeness.

Meanwhile, he has adjourned the matter to Friday, 26 May 2017 for sentencing.