Sierra Leone: RSLAF Launches Training Programme Ons Foreign Languages

The Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) has officially launched the foreign languages training programme in Chinese, French and Arabic.

The event at the Armed Forces Educational Center in Freetown was witnessed by the Deputy Minister of Defence, Captain (Rtd) Abdul Rahman Kamara, Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Chief of Defence Staff; Lieutenant General John Edson Milton and other senior military Officers.

Acting Commanding Officer at the AFEC, Major MBS Kamara said the initiative to have the French, Arabic and Chinese Languages into its training curriculum was geared towards empowering their compatriots to be efficient in their line of duty.

He said the programme will not only strengthen bilateral relationships with other countries, but also help in promoting the exchange of cultural values between the RSLAF and troops from other countries.

"The Centre is vigorously pursuing its vision statement by undertaken educational opportunities for serving personnel and their dependants. AFEC have admitted personnel to the Adult Literacy and Numeracy classes, the Basic Education Certificate examinations, West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations and computer training courses," he said.

He said the centre was also working assiduously to implement the first RSLAF Technical Vocational College with aim of empowering service personnel to learn skills trade which they could use after retirement to sustain their livelihood.

Deputy Minister of Defence, Rtd. Capt. Abdulrahman Kamara expressed his delight for such a ground breaking ceremony, adding that the introduction of the Foreign Language training was a brilliant initiative that will benefit the RSLAF in various ways.

He described the event as another milestone in the realization of President Koroma's dream of developing the capacity of RSLAF personnel to surmount the challenges of modern armed forces.

"Members of our Armed Forces may from time to time be required to deploy on multi-national peacekeeping operations either as formed troops or as staff officers and military observers," he said.

The Foreign Languages training is aimed at developing the communication skills of RSLAF personnel in order to enhance operations in an environment, where these foreign languages are spoken and adequately prepare would-be peacekeepers in order to make them more effective and efficient in executing their duties.

He commended officers of AFEC for the good initiative, which the entire RSLAF stand to benefit from and implore all participants to treat the programme with all the seriousness it deserves.