Cameroon: Bamenda - FSIC Practicals On Course

Practicals of the 2017 session of the First School leaving certificate (FSLC) is on going in the North West regional capital, Bamenda .The examination that started on Tuesday, May 23 with Arts and crafts, cookery, agriculture , livestock amongst others saw the primary school pupils showcasing their talents in handwork. It was all calm and peaceful in some of the accommodation centres visited by Cameroon Tribune where some Chiefs of centre gave out information but asked for anonymity while others maintained sealed lips when the press opted for information. They blamed it on threats from unidentified individuals. And for security reasons, journalists were not allowed to take pictures. In Government Bilingual Primary school, GMI Bamenda out of the total of the 143 expected in the francophone section, 115 answered present .

Meanwhile, at the Government Bilingual Practicing School that hosted three other sub centres, the chief of one of the centres told Cameroon Tribune that out of the 432 candidates expected 173 answered present. He said all was going on well as the security officers were present to ensure that all went on hitch-free. He said they were to continue with sports and physical education on the 24th May. According to the Regional Delegate for Basic Education for the North West, Wilfred Wambeng about 37,515 thousand pupils registered for the examination in 280 accommodation centres. He said for security reasons some of the centres have been merged and children have to move to their accommodation centres to take the examination.