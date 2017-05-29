Cameroon: South West - Teenager Kills Cousin in a Fight

The corpse of the deceased whose parents hail from Babanki, NWR has been preserved at the Kumba District hospital mortuary

It is barely a few week when the population of Fiango, Kumba witnessed a horrific murder of a 62-year-old woman who was assassinated by his son. Another horrified incident occurred over the weekend at Wilderness Kosala neighbourhood of Kumba II subdivision Meme division of the South West region living a teenager dead. The corpse of the deceased whose parents hail from Babanki, North West Region (NWR) has been preserved at the Kumba District Hospital mortuary as relatives battle to come to terms with the unexpected demise. Report says it was about 5pm on Friday May 12, that the teenager a student of GBHS Kosala picked up an argument with her cousin that finally ended up in a fight. Family members are said to have intervened and separated them but according to a neighbour, when the student after separating them from fighting went and sat behind the house quietly on the veranda, her little cousin quietly came from behind and struck her on her ribs with a stick.

The act is said to have left the student gasping for strength, calling other relatives in the house to come to her aid. A moment later, the uncle with whom she lives was called home, immediately he rushed home and ferried his niece to the hospital on that fateful night where she started responding to medication, but later gave up the ghost in the early hours of Saturday. Meanwhile, a relative told CAMNEWS that the uncle was bothered on how to relay the news to parents of the deceased. This is because the deceased parents are reported to have left Kumba on that fateful day for the burial of another relative in the village on May 13, unaware of the sudden death of their daughter. The uncle of the deceased is reported to have fallen unconscious many times because of the sudden death of his niece, and how he was going to face his brother considering that the fight was between their two children.