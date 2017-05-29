Ghana: Messenger Forges ECG Receipts, Dupes Employer

Kumasi — Mr Klenam Kwami Agbemenya, branch Manager of First Trust Savings and Loans Limited based in Kumasi, has handed over his messenger to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for prosecution.

Ernest Frimpong, 32, a messenger of the First Trust Savings and Loans Limited, is accused of always forging the receipt anytime he was sent to pay electricity bills of the company, and also duping his employer.

The Manager explained that Frimpong forges the ECG receipt and submits it to him as payment of bills and keeps the money.

Mr. Eramus Baidoo, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Manager of ECG, explained that the savings and loans company had a problem with its electricity supply and alerted the ECG, during which it was detected that no payment had been made by the company, in respect of bills, since 2014.

As a result, Frimpong was confronted by his boss, (the branch Manager) to demand an explanation, as to why no payment had been made, in spite of the release of funds for such purpose over time, only to realise that Frimpong had always forged the ECG receipt and kept the money to himself.

The messenger has since been handed over to the police to assist in investigations.