29 May 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Messenger Forges ECG Receipts, Dupes Employer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ernest Best Anane

Kumasi — Mr Klenam Kwami Agbemenya, branch Manager of First Trust Savings and Loans Limited based in Kumasi, has handed over his messenger to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for prosecution.

Ernest Frimpong, 32, a messenger of the First Trust Savings and Loans Limited, is accused of always forging the receipt anytime he was sent to pay electricity bills of the company, and also duping his employer.

The Manager explained that Frimpong forges the ECG receipt and submits it to him as payment of bills and keeps the money.

Mr. Eramus Baidoo, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Manager of ECG, explained that the savings and loans company had a problem with its electricity supply and alerted the ECG, during which it was detected that no payment had been made by the company, in respect of bills, since 2014.

As a result, Frimpong was confronted by his boss, (the branch Manager) to demand an explanation, as to why no payment had been made, in spite of the release of funds for such purpose over time, only to realise that Frimpong had always forged the ECG receipt and kept the money to himself.

The messenger has since been handed over to the police to assist in investigations.

Ghana

Bawumia Requests Prayers for Govt

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Moslem communities to use the period of the Ramadan to seek Allah's favour… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.