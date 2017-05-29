Ghana: Danger in Kumasi - Residents Call for Ministerial Intervention

The leaders of the Mfantse communities in Oforikrom, Oforikrom Extension (Anloga), Susanso, Bomso and Ahensan Estates have appealed to the Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, to, as a matter of urgency, direct the appropriate agencies under his ministry to save the communities mentioned from imminent danger without any delay.

The spokesman of the concerned communities, Alhaji Alex Ankah, popularly known as Teacher Mama of the New Paradise School, also called on the ministers of Environment, Science & Technology and Energy to carry out a safety audit and studies on the gas filling station sited near the Total Petrol Filling Station on the Anloga Junction-Georgia Hotel-Ahodwo Roundabout road.

The concerns of the residents, stem from imminent danger from exposure of some high tension electric poles and concrete base of pylons sited near the Susan River.

They argued that the intervention of the ministries was necessary to avoid casualties, injuries and fatalities in the event of explosion and electrocution, as has occurred and been experienced by other communities.