29 May 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: MTN to Invest $143 Million to Improve Network

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ernest Best Anane

Agogo/a/a — MTN Foundation-Ghana is poised to invest US$143,000 to improve its network, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications Service Division, has revealed at a community forum at Asante Agogo.

The forum was to enable MTN solicit feedback from their subscribers to close the gap between them. According to her, the MTN had established 2G, 3G and 4G services to help cover some of the communities, while 175 more cell sites would be added in 2017.

She said MTN would build the capacity of the Ghana Police Service to be able to deal with mobile money fraud and scammers in the system.

The Senior Manager disclosed that the forum was successful and interactive, as it paved the way for customers and subscribers to ask questions bothering their minds, in line with their operations, performance and lapses.

Ms Asare Fiagbenu entreated the public and subscribers not to patronise unregistered SIM cards from anybody, but rather use a valued and registered SIM with ID card.

She disclosed that MTN has territory managers and agents, who have vital roles to play in preventing all the challenges, especially, SIM fraud and scammers.

Ghana

Bawumia Requests Prayers for Govt

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Moslem communities to use the period of the Ramadan to seek Allah's favour… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.