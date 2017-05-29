Ghana: MTN to Invest $143 Million to Improve Network

Agogo/a/a — MTN Foundation-Ghana is poised to invest US$143,000 to improve its network, Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications Service Division, has revealed at a community forum at Asante Agogo.

The forum was to enable MTN solicit feedback from their subscribers to close the gap between them. According to her, the MTN had established 2G, 3G and 4G services to help cover some of the communities, while 175 more cell sites would be added in 2017.

She said MTN would build the capacity of the Ghana Police Service to be able to deal with mobile money fraud and scammers in the system.

The Senior Manager disclosed that the forum was successful and interactive, as it paved the way for customers and subscribers to ask questions bothering their minds, in line with their operations, performance and lapses.

Ms Asare Fiagbenu entreated the public and subscribers not to patronise unregistered SIM cards from anybody, but rather use a valued and registered SIM with ID card.

She disclosed that MTN has territory managers and agents, who have vital roles to play in preventing all the challenges, especially, SIM fraud and scammers.