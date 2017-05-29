Ghana: Assembly, Education Directorate to Institute Endowment Fund

The Amansie West District Assembly, in collaboration with the District Education Directorate, is to establish an educational endowment fund to sponsor the education of 100 girls in the district to higher educational levels.

The newly-appointed District Chief Executive (DCE) for Amansie West, Mr. William Bediako Asante, announced that he would prioritise girl-child education in the district.

He disclosed this when he visited the St Francis Xavier Catholic and Wesley Methodist churches at Manso Nkwanta, the Church of Pentecost, and the Ebenezer Methodist Church at Manso Atwere to officially introduce himself to the congregations.

The DCE also called on five chiefs of some communities - Manso Abori, Manso Mim, Manso Moseaso, Manso Essowin and Manso Ahwerewa.

Mr. Bediako Asante stressed the need to promote girl-child education against the fact that school attendance in the district by girls was not encouraging.

He appealed to parents to send their girl-child to school to enable them become productive citizens.

The Parish Priest of St. the Francis Xavier Church, Rev. Fr. Martin Atta Denkyira, thanked the new DCE for his initiative to promote girl-child education in the district.

He appealed to the government to, as a matter of urgency, improve the Manso Mim Junction-Agroyesum, Adubia-Manso Keniago-Manso Datano road networks to facilitate the movement of goods and services.

At Manso Abori, the chiefs appealed to the government to construct the three-kilometre road from Manso Morho to Abori, and provide the community with good drinking water, while Nana Opia Mensah, Chief of Manso Mim, who is also Otumfuo's Wirempehene, appealed to the government to tar the road from Mim junction-Agroyesum and Adubia-Manso Datano-Manso Keniago.

At Manso Moseaso, the chiefs appealed to the District Assembly to complete the new police station block and the abandoned market centre, while the chiefs of Manso Essowin appealed to the District Assembly to renovate their old classroom block and to renovate their health centre.

The chiefs of Manso Ahwerewa wanted the assembly to renovate the old post office block for use as police station, which presently is operating in rented premises.

The DCE was accompanied by Mr. Akuako Kwarteng, Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr. Samuel Antwi Boasiako, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Chairman and constituency executives.