Ghana: ECG Retrieves 800 Illegal Meters in Kumasi

Kumasi — About 800 electricity meters, said to have been illegally installed in the Kumasi Metropolis, have been retrieved by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to Mr. Erasmus Baidoo, Ashanti Regional Public Relations Manager, the company does not know how the perpetrators got such meters installed.

He said some of the meters were supposed to have been sent to the Brong Ahafo, Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions, while others were meant for parts of the Ashanti Region and not for the Kumasi Metropolis.

He also indicated that some of the retrieved meters - Ciemens - said to be made in Germany, were imported by the Electricity Company of Ghana. Mr. Baidoo disclosed that some of the victims have been arrested and were assisting in investigations to help expose the culprits and the suppliers of such meters.

He indicated that that about six people were currently on trial at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Court, in relation to same issues. He lamented that some unscrupulous people were using meters that are not issued by the ECG, hence the move to avoid further losses to the ECG.