29 May 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Bawumia Requests Prayers for Govt

By Inusa Musah

Ashaiman — Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Moslem communities to use the period of the Ramadan to seek Allah's favour upon all programmes the government has earmarked for this year.

With particular mention of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which the government has promised to commence in September this year, Dr. Bawumia said the government would need more of the Moslem fervent intercessory prayers to be able to hold the laudable educational promise that would benefit all students in second-cycle institutions.

After praying at the Ashaiman Central Mosque last Friday, on the eve of the Ramadan, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia reminded the congregation of the government's singular promise to the Zongo communities of the creation of the Zongo Development Fund.

The Fund would be meant to give the Zongos facelifts, in the area of infrastructural development and education, and it is in view of this that the government has created a Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development, headed by Alhaji Boniface Saddique, the Vice President said.

To further demonstrate its care for the Moslem communities, Mr. Bawumia said GH¢219 million had been earmarked as seed capital in the 2017 budget, to make the Zongos better than they presently are.

"And, once all the necessary legislations are completed, Moslems will enjoy the huge benefits that the Fund will bring to them. This is a government that has, at all times, cared about Moslems," he said.

In 2016, during the political campaign period, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Ashaiman Central Mosque to seek prayers for the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) victory, consequently, having had his request fulfilled, he said it was prudent he went back to the same prayer room to thank and appreciate Allah and the electorates for handing the party its wish.

He then requested a prayer for the peace of the country and good health for the President and all government appointees.

Besides, Dr. Bawumia donated GH¢3,000 for the renovation of the Ashaiman Central Mosque, and GH¢1,000 each for special prayers for the government and disbursement among all the Moslems' tribal heads.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was accompanied by the Minister for Information Mustapha Hamid.

