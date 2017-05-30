Photo: Dennis Onsongo/The Nation

Jubilee party Presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta and his running mate William Ruto show their certificate at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on May 29, 2017 after they were cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on Monday listed their achievements over the 49 months they have been in office and said their goals are peace, unity and development as they received the electoral commission's greenlight to seek re-election.

The two chose to approach the venue for the presentation of their nomination papers from the east, making stop-overs along the busy Jogoo Road, and after the formal ceremony they attended a rally at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), where the crowd defied the rain.

The President cited free maternal healthcare, scrapping of examination fees for basic education, stipends for the elderly, construction of the standard gauge railway and the recent maize flour subsidy as some of his administration's signature achievements.

He said maize flour production will be increased so that it is available in all parts of the country while everybody over 70 will get the stipend, 70 per cent of Kenyans will have access to electricity and education from Standard One to Form Four will be free.

PROPAGANDA

Pushing the narrative that theirs will be a campaign without insults and propaganda, President Kenyatta challenged the Nasa coalition--led by his main opponent, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, whose running mate is former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka -- to show its achievements in the time its leaders were in power.

"You have had time to work," President Kenyatta told the Opposition leaders. "Show the Kenyan people what you have done in order for them to entrust their future in your hands.

"Tell the Kenyan people what you shall do for them. There is no need to insult Jubilee, Uhuru or Ruto. Sell your agenda to the people and let Jubilee sell its agenda to Kenyans."

Mr Ruto described Nasa as a group of political parties and Jubilee, which transformed its coalition into a party, as a more stable entity.

CAMPAIGN MANAGER

"The difference is as clear as day and night," said Mr Ruto. "Even they know that Jubilee will win.

"You see, (Ford-Kenya leader Moses) Wetang'ula now wants to defend his seat as Bungoma Senator while the other one (Bomet Governor and Chama Cha Mashinani leader Isaac Ruto) wants to be governor.

"The other one has taken the job of campaign manager from Eliud Owalo. (Machakos Senator) Johnson Muthama doesn't want to be in the Opposition again. They know they will lose and are placing multiple chances."

The DP said that there is little the Nasa Pentagon can show for their combined more than 100 years in government in the past.

CHANGE OF MIND

The rally at the KICC also marked the emergence of Budalang'i MP and former ODM secretary-general Ababu Namwamba on the Jubilee frontline.

The Labour Party leader explained his change of mind.

"Only a fool never changes his mind," said Mr Namwamba. "If you ask why Ababu is here, I will tell you that a good idea must give way to a better idea.

"I have run with a good idea before. Today, I run with a better idea of Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta."

He asked members of the Luhya community to work with Mr Kenyatta and took time to drum up support for Jubilee's Nairobi senatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja.

President Kenyatta and his entourage entered Shimba Hills room an hour and 40 minutes after the scheduled time.

NOMINATION

The IEBC had by then cleared an independent candidate and rejected two others.

With nominated MP Janet Teiyaa as his proposer and Mr Abdi Galgidele Mohammed as his seconder, the nomination was over in a few minutes and he was thanking the commission and assuring it that his party would abide by the electoral code of conduct.

"We are determined to ensure that we conduct our elections peacefully, that during this campaign period we uphold the dignity of the Kenyan nation as well as the unity and diversity of the people of Kenya," said the President.

He added, promising to accept the election results: "We shall sell our policies. We have no intention to insult or abuse our opponents. Our desire is only to sell our policies and only request the Kenyan people to give us their votes."

Earlier, the President and his deputy rode through the city's Eastlands section, trying to rally the country behind what they said was an impressive development record.

CARING GOVERNMENT

Addressing rallies at Doonholm, Buruburu, Bahati, Nairobi City Stadium and Muthurwa, the Jubilee duo said they had also united the country through the party, which they said was a national outfit.

At Muthurwa, they braved an afternoon drizzle to address the small-scale traders based there, promising a "caring government".

The President thanked Kenyans for his first term and promised to continue with what he said was Jubilee's transformative agenda.

Accompanied by Jubilee's Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Mike Sonko, the flamboyant senator's running mate Polycarp Igathe and Mr Sakaja, the Jubilee leadership said they were behind the city team.

President Kenyatta said of the Nairobi Jubilee team: "We asked you to go for nominations and Jubilee will respect your wish. You voted a diverse team and showed us that you were not tribal. Please, elect this youthful, diverse team so that we can work with them."

Mr Ruto was even more forthright: "Elect someone who understands the problems of Nairobi, not one who reads them on the internet or the newspaper."