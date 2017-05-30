30 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ex-Devolution CS Opposes Fresh Probe Into NYS Scandal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru appears before the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee that is investigating the loss of NYS cash on November 3, 2016,
By Maureen Kakah

Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru has challenged recent National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee recommendations that she should be held responsible for loss of over Sh 719million at the National Youth Service.

The Kirinyaga gubernatorial Jubilee candidate has sued the National Assembly, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Attorney General.

The said committee made recommendations which were adopted by the National Assembly on May 24.

Among the recommendations was that she be barred from holding public office if found guilty of the loss of Sh 791, 385,000 at NYS and that the DCI starts fresh investigations over abuse of office.

LIFESTYLE AUDIT

Also PAC recommended that a lifestyle audit be conducted on top officials of the devolution ministry including Ms Waiguru for the last five years and that the outcome be made public by December 31.

She therefore wants the High Court to issue orders barring the EACC from conducting a thorough lifestyle audit on her and fresh investigations as well as probable prosecution.

She also wants the recommendations and findings of PAC against her quashed.

Kenya

Teachers To Get Pay Rise In July - Govt

The government has assured teachers that a salary deal struck last year would be implemented from July. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.