Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation

Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru appears before the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee that is investigating the loss of NYS cash on November 3, 2016,

Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru has challenged recent National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee recommendations that she should be held responsible for loss of over Sh 719million at the National Youth Service.

The Kirinyaga gubernatorial Jubilee candidate has sued the National Assembly, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Director of Criminal Investigations and the Attorney General.

The said committee made recommendations which were adopted by the National Assembly on May 24.

Among the recommendations was that she be barred from holding public office if found guilty of the loss of Sh 791, 385,000 at NYS and that the DCI starts fresh investigations over abuse of office.

LIFESTYLE AUDIT

Also PAC recommended that a lifestyle audit be conducted on top officials of the devolution ministry including Ms Waiguru for the last five years and that the outcome be made public by December 31.

She therefore wants the High Court to issue orders barring the EACC from conducting a thorough lifestyle audit on her and fresh investigations as well as probable prosecution.

She also wants the recommendations and findings of PAC against her quashed.