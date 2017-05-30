Photo: File photo/The Nation

Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i.

The government has assured teachers that a salary deal struck last year would be implemented from July.

During the launch of the Association of Alumni Communities of Kenya at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i said the Teachers Service Commission would honour the agreement.

"There is no issue. Responsible discussions are going on," Dr Matiang'i said, adding that the talks were aimed at ensuring order in education.

TSC, the Kenya National Union of Teachers and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers have been in talks on the implementation schedule of the collective bargaining agreement expected to run from July to June 30, 2021.

STATE AGENCIES

However, TSC last week sought more time to engage other State agencies on implementing the deal that will cost taxpayers Sh13.7 billion every year.

The commission said the 305,000 teachers in public schools and colleges were covered in the agreement.

Dr Matiang'i challenged the unions to engage the government on improving education, "given that the welfare of your members is being addressed".

RESPONSIBLE ENGAGEMENT

"We want to have responsible engagement with unions and other stakeholders and avoid a situation where everyone believes he or she is right and other opinions are irrelevant," he said.

The minister asked Knut and Kuppet to support the government in addressing the problem of poor learning outcomes and teacher and pupil absenteeism.

Dr Matiang'i urged those charged with management of schools to put into proper use the available resources.

The CS added that he did not understand why a school facing a water crisis would purchase a bus valued at tens of millions of shillings "when students are walking for kilometres in search of water".